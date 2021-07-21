Lotto and Lotto Plus results: Wednesday, 21 July 2021

Lotto results

An estimated R16 million jackpot is up for grabs. Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results brought to you by The Citizen.

Make your dreams come true by playing the National Lotto. PHANDA, PUSHA, PLAY!

The Lotto results are published as soon as possible after the draw and confirmation, guaranteeing the quickest and easiest way for you to check your ticket.

While great care has been taken to ensure accuracy, The Citizen can take no responsibility for any error in the results and suggest verifying the numbers on the National Lotto website.

Here are the Lotto and Lotto Plus results for Wednesday, 21 July 2021:

Lotto: 03, 06, 13, 23, 28, 31. Bonus: 21.

Lotto Plus 1: 17, 29, 49, 50, 51, 52. Bonus: 15

Lotto Plus 2: 08, 13, 24, 35, 37, 52, Bonus: 16.

Check out previous Lotto results here. For more details and to verify the numbers, visit the National Lottery website.

When do South African national Lottery ticket sales close?

Lottery outlets close at 8.30pm on the day of a draw which happens at 9pm. The terms and conditions may differ from other service outlets. Visit www.nationallottery.co.za for more information.

How much do I need to play Lotto?

Lotto entries cost R5 per board including VAT, with Lotto Plus 1 and 2 each costing an additional R2.50 per board. There are also other ways to play Lotto, including through your mobile and even through certain participating banks (T&Cs apply).

Visit www.nationallottery.co.za and go to the How to Play section to find out more.