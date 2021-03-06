Lotto 6.3.2021 09:02 pm

Lotto and Lotto Plus results, Saturday, 06 March 2021

The Citizen
Lotto and Lotto Plus results, Saturday, 06 March 2021

Get your lotto results right here on The Citizen. Picture: iStock

R9 million are up for grabs, so check your ticket to see if you’re the lucky person whose life is about to change permanently.

It’s time to check your tickets, to see if you are the winner of Saturday’s amazing Lotto draw.

The Citizen brings you the Lotto and Lotto Plus results as soon as they are drawn, so you can rest easy and check your tickets with confidence.

The Lotto jackpot was estimated at R9 million.
The Lotto Plus 1 jackpot was estimated at R7 million.
The Lotto Plus 2 jackpot was estimated at R1 million.

The Lotto results are published as soon as possible after the draw and confirmation, guaranteeing the quickest and easiest way for you to check your ticket.

While great care has been taken to ensure accuracy, The Citizen can take no responsibility for any error in the results and suggest verifying the numbers on the National Lotto website.

Here are the Lotto and Lotto Plus results for Saturday, 27 February 2021:

Lotto: 40, 18, 43, 20, 41, 03. Bonus: 33

Lotto Plus 30, 45, 22, 34, 02, 15. Bonus: 16

Lotto Plus 18, 17, 44, 08, 01, 46. . Bonus: 07

For more details and to verify the numbers, visit the National Lottery website.

When do South African national Lottery ticket sales close?

Lottery outlets close at 20:30 on the day of a draw which happens at 9pm. The terms and conditions may differ for from other service outlets. Visit www.nationallottery.co.za for more information.

How much do I need to play Lotto?

Lotto entries cost R5 per board including VAT, with Lotto Plus 1 and 2 each costing an additional R2.50 per board. There are also other ways to play Lotto, including through your mobile and even through certain participating banks (T&Cs apply).

Visit www.nationallottery.co.za and go to the How to Play section to find out more.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Lotto and Lotto Plus results: Wednesday, 3 March 2021 3.3.2021
Lotto and Lotto Plus results, Saturday, 27 February 2021 27.2.2021
Lotto results: Wednesday, 24 February 2021 24.2.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Driving impressions Why Golf GTI should take note of BMW hot hatch

Parliament Woman’s gun licence application ‘rejected’ for wearing head scarf

Politics DA accuse EFF and ANC of race-baiting in eNCA’s Lindsay Dentlinger saga

Covid-19 Closing Nasrec field hospital before third wave ‘short-sighted’

Covid-19 365 days of Covid-19: Death, corruption and the future of the SA


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition