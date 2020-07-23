Fourth banking app player bags PowerBall jackpot

The National Lottery Operator, Ithuba, has confirmed that another online player has won the PowerBall jackpot from the Friday, 17 July 2020 draw.

The PowerBall winner, who played using the FNB banking app, bagged R31,437,679.10 to make them the fourth FNB client in the last four months to win jackpots using their banking app, Ithuba said in a statement.

The player, who has not yet contacted Ithuba, played with a ticket wager of R100 and opted for the quick pick selection method to select the winning numbers of 12, 15, 24, 30, 38 and Powerball number 06.

In the past four months, FNB Banking App players have been striking it lucky, with three other winners hitting the big jackpots. The first winner was from KwaZulu-Natal who won a massive R135 million PowerBall jackpot in April 2020. This was soon followed by the R77 Million PowerBall winner who won from the Tuesday 30 June 2020 draw, and the R15 million Lotto Plus One winner who won from the Wednesday 1 July 2020 draw.

“We are thrilled to have another banking app jackpot winner. To say the past four months has been incredible for our banking app players would be an understatement. Not only have we seen three previous jackpot winners using the FNB app, but just last week, we had the biggest PowerBall Plus jackpot winner of over R153 Million who used their Standard Bank app to strike it lucky. We also had a R16 Million Lotto jackpot winner in May who won by using the National Lottery website, www.nationallottery.co.za, to play their winning Lotto numbers.

“This is an indication that during the lockdown period, our players are opting to stay home and use all the available digital platforms to play their favourite games, which was our strategy when we went into lockdown, to encourage our players to stay home and be safe,” says Busisiwe Msizi, head of corporate relations at Ithuba.

To play National Lottery games using banking partner online channels – FNB, Standard Bank, Absa and Nedbank – players must have a cheque or savings account and register for online or mobile banking via their respective banks. Once registered, bank customers are able to access National Lottery games.

Lottery winnings of less than R50 000 will paid directly into the player’s bank account within 72 business hours.

Benefits of playing online, on the National Lottery website, National Lottery mobile app and banking channels, not only offers the convenience of playing in the comfort of your home, but winnings under R50 000 are paid directly into your online wallet or bank account, depending on play channel used.

The winner will receive free financial advice and trauma counseling which the National Lottery offers to winners of R50 000 and above.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.