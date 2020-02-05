Roodepoort resident wins R114m jackpot

A resident of Roodepoort in Johannesburg has won Tuesday’s PowerBall – the fifth-highest jackpot in the history of the National Lottery. Ithuba announced in a statement that the winning ticket was purchased at Victor and Son Court cafe, shop number 6 Theos Court in Roodepoort and the selection ticket wager amount was R5.

Congratulations GAUTENG!

You have a new #POWERBALL jackpot winner of R114,580,902.70 from 04/02/20 draw! #MANUAL Selection ticket wager amount was R5! pic.twitter.com/0v7xg4dVRV — #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) February 5, 2020

Ithuba corporate relations executive Khensani Mabuza said: “With a jackpot of this magnitude, we really hope that the winner will make contact with us in the coming days. We encourage all players, especially players from Johannesburg and surrounding areas to check their tickets.”

All winners have 365 days to claim before their tickets expire. Prizes up to R2,000 can be claimed at any retailer, whereas winnings between R2,000 and R50,000 need to be redeemed at the Post Office. Prizes valued at over R50,000 can be claimed at any of the Ithuba regional offices.

