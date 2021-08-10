Grade one pupil’s alleged rapist ‘not suspended’ or arrested yet

Narissa Subramoney

A “general assistant” who allegedly raped a Grade one pupil during school hours at Khensani Primary School in Soshanguve last week has not been suspended or arrested.

Education Department spokesperson Steven Mabona said: “No one has been suspended, we are working closely with the police, investigation continues.”

When pressed on whether the suspect was still working with children, Mabona replied: “On identification, please interact with the police for their official position, don’t speak for anyone. You wouldn’t want to explain your story at the Ombudsman.”

Police did not respond to questions about why no arrests were made following the child’s admission.

The Grade one pupil was raped during school hours, allegedly by a “general assistant” employed at Khensani Primary School in Soshanguve.

The Gauteng department of education said the child had asked to use the bathroom when the incident occurred last Monday, 2 August.

The minor, who cannot be named, reportedly told her mother what happened the following evening.

Police have confirmed that a case of rape is being investigated but that no suspects have been arrested yet, despite the child identifying her attacker.

Gauteng MEC for Education, Mr Panyaza Lesufi, expressed his fury, saying: “We are disturbed and angered by the allegations of a sexual assault of a Grade one at Khensani Primary in Soshanguve. We call on everyone with any information that can help in this matter to contact law enforcement agencies.”

The department has since deployed its Psycho-social unit to the school and offered support to the child’s family. The pupil has also been examined by medical practitioners and is not yet back at school.

Mabona said the department conducts security checks before appointments, including checking the justice department’s sexual offences registry, but he couldn’t be certain if the suspect had a criminal history.