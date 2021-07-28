These Joburg suburbs will be without water on Wednesday and Thursday

Citizen Reporter

Water tankers will be made available on Wednesday and Thursday.

Johannesburg Water this week warned several neighbourhoods would be without water on Wednesday 28 July and Thursday 29 July as the system will be offline for most of the two days.

Johannesburg water cuts

Johannesburg Water explained some areas will be left with no running water as a planned ‘water tie-in’ will take the system offline.

Suburbs affected by the water cuts on Wednesday and Thursday include:

Johannesburg North,

parts of Maroeladal, Cedar Lakes, Cedar Creek,

parts of Broadacres, Cedar Avenue West, Needwood, Chartwell,

parts of Kya Sands, parts of Northriding, Bloubosrand and Farmall.

Where to get water

Water tankers will be made available and residents are encouraged to subscribe to Johannesburg Water’s social media accounts for additional updates.

Water tankers will be available at the following sites:

Tanks will be filled at Cedar Lakes

BP garage Broadacres Shopping centre

Tanks to be filled at Broadacres shopping centre

Cedar Creek estate

Terranova complex

Thorntree and Stonefields complex in Cedar Ave West

Runnymead and 3rd rd, Chartwell

Watercombe rd and Zandspruit , Chartwell

Fifth rd and Cladon Rd, Chartwell

Rietvalei rd and Zandspruit rd, Farmall

Royal Canin- refill tanks

Hyperion road (Hampstead complex)

Waterford view estate

Agulhas road, Bloubosrand

Drommedaris Road, Bloubosrand

Riverbend rd, Bloubosrand

Oosterland rd, Bloubosrand

Government Street, Jhb North

Selborne Street, Jhb North

