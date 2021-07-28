These Joburg suburbs will be without water on Wednesday and Thursday

Johannesburg Water this week warned several neighbourhoods would be without water on Wednesday 28 July and Thursday 29 July as the system will be offline for most of the two days.
Johannesburg water cuts
Johannesburg Water explained some areas will be left with no running water as a planned ‘water tie-in’ will take the system offline.
Suburbs affected by the water cuts on Wednesday and Thursday include:
- Johannesburg North,
- parts of Maroeladal, Cedar Lakes, Cedar Creek,
- parts of Broadacres, Cedar Avenue West, Needwood, Chartwell,
- parts of Kya Sands, parts of Northriding, Bloubosrand and Farmall.
Where to get water
Water tankers will be made available and residents are encouraged to subscribe to Johannesburg Water’s social media accounts for additional updates.
Water tankers will be available at the following sites:
- Tanks will be filled at Cedar Lakes
- BP garage Broadacres Shopping centre
- Tanks to be filled at Broadacres shopping centre
- Cedar Creek estate
- Terranova complex
- Thorntree and Stonefields complex in Cedar Ave West
- Runnymead and 3rd rd, Chartwell
- Watercombe rd and Zandspruit , Chartwell
- Fifth rd and Cladon Rd, Chartwell
- Rietvalei rd and Zandspruit rd, Farmall
- Royal Canin- refill tanks
- Hyperion road (Hampstead complex)
- Waterford view estate
- Agulhas road, Bloubosrand
- Drommedaris Road, Bloubosrand
- Riverbend rd, Bloubosrand
- Oosterland rd, Bloubosrand
- Government Street, Jhb North
- Selborne Street, Jhb North
