WATCH: How poo changed Sunday service

Next door to the church, homeowners abandoned their property almost a year ago as the stinky mass of water has destroyed the house and mould has spread throughout.

This is not Vlakplaas Sewage Farm, it's a church says the DA's Simon Lapping. Picture Keasha Werner
Sunday service has not smelt the same for years at the New Apostolic Church in Birch Acres, Kempton Park. There has been faeces between the pews and recurring garden floaters in the neighbourhood as the Norkem Park Pan continues to spew sewage-infused water, damaging homes, gardens and roads. “It may look like the Vlakplaas sewerage farm,” says Democratic Alliance spokesperson on water, energy and sanitation Simon Lapping, “but we are in the middle of the suburbs.” And residents have had enough. https://youtu.be/nYzMCTNQYEs WATCH: How sewage is destroying a neighbourhood in Kempton Park. Ben Grobler who has lived in the same...

