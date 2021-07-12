News
12 Jul 2021
1:36 pm

Zuma’s wife MaKhumalo dying is fake news , says JZ Foundation

On Sunday afternoon, it was announced that the former president’s younger brother, Michael, had passed away.

Former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: Getty Images

The Jacob Zuma foundation have dismissed claims that former president Jacob Zuma’s wife Sizakele “MaKhumalo” Zuma has died.

There had been rumours circulating on social media on Monday morning that Khumalo, had passed away, which the Jacob Zuma Foundation has since refuted.

“Following media enquiries, the foundation checked with the family and can confirm that the rumour about first lady MaKhumalo having passed on is devoid of truth. Long Live Mama Wesizwe,” the foundation said in a tweet.

On Sunday afternoon, it was announced that the former president’s younger brother, Michael, had passed away.

According to TimesLive, Michael died at around 11am on Sunday after battling a long illness.

The news comes in the week Zuma started serving his prison sentence at the Estcourt Correctional Centre in KwaZulu-Natal after he handed himself over to the authorities on Wednesday evening.

Carl Niehaus, spokesperson of the  disbanded Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association, on Sunday evening sent his heartfelt sympathies to the Zuma family, saying, the “pain that is being involved on [the family] is taking a severe toll, may his soul rest in peace”.

