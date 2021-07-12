Asanda Matlhare
Intern Journalist
2 minute read
12 Jul 2021
6:45 am
News
Local News | News | Premium | South Africa

Alexandra residents, shop owners fear for their lives following riots

Asanda Matlhare

At least one man was killed during the unrest in Jeppe, but it was not clear if his death was linked to the unrest.

Photo: The Citizen/Bernadette Wicks
Overnight looting and violent protests which ran into yesterday left residents and shop owners in fear for their lives. What began as a KwaZulu-Natal shutdown in Durban saw violent protests during the weekend in support of former president Jacob Zuma move to hostels in Gauteng around Jeppestown, Hillbrow and Alexandra. Much of the city centre was on high alert and riot police spent the day in running battles with protestors calling for the former president’s release from jail. https://citizen.co.za/news/2559625/gauteng-shutdown-protests-11-july-live-updates/ A mob several hundred strong armed with sticks and rocks made its way through town. During the course of the day,...

