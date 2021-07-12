Nicci Garner
2 minute read
12 Jul 2021
8:32 am
News
South Africa

Gas safety: Explosion leaves Joburg home up in flames

The importance of ensuring your gas heater is in good working order was emphasised to many Sydenham residents.

Picture: iStock
The importance of ensuring your gas heater is in good working order was emphasised to many Sydenham residents on Friday evening when a house in the neighbourhood went up in flames. The gas cylinder in the heater warming the Posners single-storey home exploded. Within minutes, the house was on fire and metres-high flames were dancing on the roof. No one was seriously injured. According to Evan Posner, 36, who lives on the property with his parents. Father Leon, 66, tried to move the heater and burnt a hand, while his mother, Adriene, 67, suffered from smoke inhalation. Emergency rescue service...

