Gas safety: Explosion leaves Joburg home up in flames

The importance of ensuring your gas heater is in good working order was emphasised to many Sydenham residents on Friday evening when a house in the neighbourhood went up in flames. The gas cylinder in the heater warming the Posners single-storey home exploded. Within minutes, the house was on fire and metres-high flames were dancing on the roof. No one was seriously injured. According to Evan Posner, 36, who lives on the property with his parents. Father Leon, 66, tried to move the heater and burnt a hand, while his mother, Adriene, 67, suffered from smoke inhalation. Emergency rescue service...

Emergency rescue service Zaka South Africa was quickly on the scene with a fire containment unit, followed shortly afterwards by two City of Joburg fire engines, one from Sandton and the other from Malvern, and an air truck, which refills the firefighters’ oxygen cannisters.

They teamed up, with Zaka’s unit taking water from the street hydrant and feeding it into the fire engines, while City of Joburg firefighters battled the flames.

An hour later, the fire was out. According to firefighter operator Danie Venter, six rooms in the house were burnt. Three were gutted.

Some tips for basic gas safety from the gas works in Cape Town:

Have your heater serviced by a reputable agent at least every two years.

Exchange your cylinder at a reputable dealer.

Check there is a rubber seal on the gas regulator at the end of the rubber hose.

Check the seal is not perished, cracked or damaged. A damaged seal is a prime cause of gas leaks

Check for gas leaks with soapy water on all joins in the gas connector.

Attach the hose connector correctly and tight enough to prevent any leaks. v Lift the gas cylinder into the housing behind the heater and close the backing plate.

Make sure you can access the gas cylinder valve easily.

A maximum of one and a half turns of the valve is all that is required to provide enough gas to the heater.

Ignite the gas using the sparking mechanism, not an open flame. v Once the first panel is lit and burning correctly, select to ignite further panels.

To stop the heater burning, close the gas cylinder.

Leave one window slightly open to prevent the build-up of carbon dioxide in the room.

