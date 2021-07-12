Gas safety: Explosion leaves Joburg home up in flames

Nicci Garner
The importance of ensuring your gas heater is in good working order was emphasised to many Sydenham residents on Friday evening when a house in the neighbourhood went up in flames.
The gas cylinder in the heater warming the Posners single-storey home exploded. Within minutes, the house was on fire and metres-high flames were dancing on the roof.
No one was seriously injured. According to Evan Posner, 36, who lives on the property with his parents.
Father Leon, 66, tried to move the heater and burnt a hand, while his mother, Adriene, 67, suffered from smoke inhalation.
Emergency rescue service Zaka South Africa was quickly on the scene with a fire containment unit, followed shortly afterwards by two City of Joburg fire engines, one from Sandton and the other from Malvern, and an air truck, which refills the firefighters’ oxygen cannisters.
They teamed up, with Zaka’s unit taking water from the street hydrant and feeding it into the fire engines, while City of Joburg firefighters battled the flames.
An hour later, the fire was out. According to firefighter operator Danie Venter, six rooms in the house were burnt. Three were gutted.
