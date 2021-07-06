Palmiet pumping station to be repaired by Thursday – Joburg Water

Nica Richards

Three voltage motors exploded on Sunday, rendering the Palmiet pumping station inoperable.

In the latest update on Sunday’s Palmiet booster pumping station explosion, Johannesburg Water said repairs should be done by Thursday.

Three voltage motors used to run the pumps exploded, rendering the station inoperable. As a result, the pump station can only run at 55% capacity, which means many suburbs are without water.

Three metros were affected – Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and Tshwane.

On Monday, Johannesburg Water said in a statement all Midrand suburbs were affected. A detailed breakdown of what suburbs remain affected has not yet been provided.

Johannesburg Water spokesperson Eleanor Mavimba said the South East tower and Midrand reservoirs were under “enormous strain”.

However, Rand Water has been able to repair some electrical switchgears, which has helped with pumping capacity. The station is not yet running at full capacity.

Johannesburg Water has arranged for additional water tankers to assist residents.

Below is a list of where water tankers are being available:

Tanks in the Midrand region:

Ivory Park

• Kopanong Shopping Centre, along Riverside Road

• Ivory Park 2 Taxi rank, along 21 September Street

Ebony Park/Kaalfontein

• Yarona Shopping Centre, along Angelfish Road

Mayibuye

• Behind Mayibuye clinic, along Theresa Road

Rabie Ridge/Kanana

• BP Garage, Ruitekker Road

Klipfontein View

• Klipfontein View taxi rank, along Nancy Ndamase Road

Vorna Valley/Halfway

• BP Garage, Le Roux and Bekker roads

Noordwyk/Blue Hills/Country View

• Blue hills Shopping Centre, along Summit Road

Linmeyer and Southhills water tanker points:

• Corner of Risi Avenue and Johan Meyer Street

• Corner of Michael street and East Street

• Elizabeth Street Park

• Corner of Adelaide Avenue and Aida Street

• Corner of Diedricks Avenue and Prince Albert Street (or in Prince Albert Street Park)