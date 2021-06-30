Phophet Mafa apologises after his wife’s lobola video

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

The video has solicited criticism from social media users who questioned why the wife was not told about her sister-in-law's lobola negotiations.

Prophet Mafa Tsoane of the Liberation Chapel Ministries has set the record straight after a video taken by his wife, Jennifer Tsoane, was circulated on social media.

The video shows Jennifer entering a house in Tshwane where lobola negotiations were taking place at the weekend.

She enters the room where the delegates are and shows the lobola money on the table.

She asks who is getting married in her house without her knowledge, sparking rumours that Mafa was taking a second wife without her knowledge.

The family lawyer gets up, along with her husband, as they try to calm her down and to explain what was going on.

The video has solicited criticism from social media users who questioned why the wife was not told about her sister-in-law’s lobola negotiations.

Now Mafa has explained the situation and said it was all a misunderstanding.



“Wajola nine nine went very wrong this time. Just that if people want your head they will do anything to see you down. In short, this was my sister’s lobola negotiations. This is the house where my sister stays and my siblings since I have few houses,” Mafa wrote on Facebook.

In a statement shared on his Facebook page, Mafa apologised to the nation, his family, friends and congregants for the contents of the video.

He said the contents did not represent his beliefs.

“We would like to put in on record that it was a misunderstanding, Mrs Tsoane was informed that Prophet Tsoane is getting married yet it was actually his younger sister who was getting married on the day in question. And as a brother he was negotiating dowry for his sister accompanied by the family lawyer,” his statement reads.

He said the couple resolved the matter amicably and would be sharing a video later explaining the events that led to the incident.

Read the full statement below: