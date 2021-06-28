VIDEO: Security guards dismissed for assaulting patient at KZN hospital

Citizen Reporter

The two security guards caught on video assaulting an elderly patient at Estcourt Hospital in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) have been dismissed by their employer, the provincial department of health has confirmed.

This is after the security guards were initially suspended with immediate effect for the assault, which took place last week Thursday.

The incident was said to be recorded by a nurse, who failed to intervene during the assault or report the matter to the hospital’s management.

With KZN Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane condemning the incident, she indicated that the matter was brought to her attention by a journalist.

“It is extremely concerning that, instead of making management aware, they decided to send out the video.

“If they had followed processes, you’ll find that the patient might not have been assaulted as severely as they were. We hear that it might have been one of our health workers who took this video. If it is, then it is very unfortunate,” the MEC said in a statement.

The nurse has since been placed on precautionary suspension, according to reports.

KZN Fighters and commissars of the @EFFSouthAfrica, this happened at Estcourt Hospital.

Woman discharged with open wounds

Earlier this month, an investigation was launched following the emergence of video that depicts a patient in an unhygienic condition at home, after she was allegedly discharged with open wounds.

The patient was discharged from the Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital in Durban.

In the video, the patient’s daughter can be heard narrating the patient’s ordeal – including allegations that her mother was assaulted and insulted by healthcare workers during her time at the hospital.

After receiving the video last night, the department’s internal systems immediately sprang into action, and in less than 30 minutes an ambulance had been dispatched to fetch the patient from her home at Umlazi “CC” Section.