UPDATE: Tsitsikamma fires brought under control, highways reopened 

At last count, just over 2,400 hectares of commercial plantations and natural veld were destroyed.

The untiring efforts of 195 firefighters have ensured the two plantation fires in the Tsitsikamma region of the Eastern Cape are finally under control.

The latest statement from Working on Fire (WoF) confirmed that teams were still on the fire lines conducting mop-up operations and taking care of flare ups.

The fires at Coldstream and Komaansbos plantations burned forests from Monday.

WoF spokesperson Nthabiseng Mokone said just more than 2,400 hectares of commercial plantations and natural veld had been destroyed.

Seven WoF teams along with local municipalities, the Mountains to Oceans Plantations Group and South African National Parks, as well as two helicopters and a spotter plane, were involved in the two-day firefighting marathon.

Teams are still busy strengthening containment lines in the Coldstream and Komaansbos areas through manual fire line construction in nearby Elandskloof.

WoF confirmed that motorists and pedestrians can once again make use of the N2 and R102 highways. However, they were warned to stay cautious and advised that motorists use their hazard lights due to reduced visibility as a result of the smoke.

Two police cars are patrolling the area to ensure safety precautions are adhered to.

The Eastern Cape is in its winter fire season. Almost 400 firefighters have already received annual yellow card training to ensure they are fit and ready to tackle winter fires.