PICS: Bus crashes into KZN home

A bus crashed into a house in Caneside, KwaZulu-Natal in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Thankfully, Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) said no injuries were reported.

According to Rusa, the bus drove through the boundary wall and careened into the front of the house.

The bus driver was said to have been the only occupant in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The owner of the house was home when the accident occurred, but other than being understandably shaken, was unharmed.

It is not yet known how the driver managed to crash into the house, or what led to the accident.