Man stabs dog to death with sword in drunken revenge attack 

News24 Wire

Warning: This story contains descriptions of a graphic nature, which may upset sensitive readers.

A 27-year-old man was arrested on Thursday on a charge of animal cruelty after allegedly fatally stabbing a dog using a man-made sword in an informal settlement in Lwandle near Strand.

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA was informed of a drunken violent revenge attack on Scubie the dog in the Simanyene informal settlement in Lwandle a week ago.

Belinda Abraham, a spokesperson for the SPCA, told News24 they received a call for help from the Helderberg Animal Welfare Society (AWS) in Gordon’s Bay.

A ‘horrific’ scene

When inspector Mark Syce responded, he came across a “horrific” scene.

“A home-made sword, fashioned from a flat metal bar, 18mm wide and roughly one metre in length, sharpened on one side and at the tip, was his assailant’s weapon of choice. On the opposite end of the ‘blade’, was a grip made from cloth and tape,” Abraham added.

According to the SPCA, the one-metre blade was thrust into the flesh under Scubie’s tongue and driven through his neck, severing the soft tissue, muscle and blood vessels in its path until it exited at the base of his head.

“Scubie, a cross-breed, was at peace and free of pain but the sword penetrating his mouth and exiting his neck remained intact. Scubie was silenced but he did not die immediately. He was left like that, impaled by the sword, blood dripping from his mouth,” Abraham said.

Scubie was taken from Lwandile to the AWS in Gordon’s Bay. Later, his remains were taken from Gordon’s Bay to the state veterinarian in Stellenbosch, where a post-mortem was conducted immediately.

Abraham said Scubie’s owner had advised the SPCA that his family had obtained a restraining order against his 27-year-old stepson, who has a history of alcohol abuse and violent outbursts.

Alleged dog killer arrested

“He had paid their home a visit, likely with murder on his mind, and Scubie was simply an easy target,” she added.

A docket was registered with the Lwandle police and charges of animal cruelty will be brought against the man accused of the attack on Scubie.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said a case of animal cruelty was opened and a man apprehended on Thursday.

“It is alleged that the suspect argued with the complainant, who is the owner of the dog, about the dog that was making a noise. Both parties went inside their house. After a while, the owner heard a dog crying very loudly and he went to check and then found the dog with stab wounds,” Van Wyk added.

Police said the alleged perpetrator opened a case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm against the owner of the dog on Monday, 14 June.

The 27-year-old man in the animal cruelty case is due to appear in the Strand Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 21 June.

Van Wyk said the owner of the dog had not been arrested.

The SPCA has urged residents to report animal cruelty to their number 083 326 1604.