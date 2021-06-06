Motorists urged to adhere to curfew after three die in Mpumalanga crash

News24 Wire

The head-on collision, between a minibus taxi and a Toyota Conquest, occurred on Sunday at 01:00 near Machadodorp during curfew.

Mpumalanga Community Safety MEC Vusi Shongwe has called on motorists to adhere to Covid-19 curfew regulations following an accident along the N4 in which three people, including two children, were killed.

“The deceased include the driver of the Conquest and two children. They all passed away at the scene. Four people, who were occupants [of] the minibus, sustained serious injuries, and they are being treated at a nearby hospital,” he said.

“We must all observe the regulations. Those who disregard the Disaster Management Act, including motorists, will be arrested unless they have permits to be on the road.”

Shongwe encouraged motorists to plan long-distance trips so they reach their destinations by curfew.

South Africa is under Level 2 lockdown restrictions. Curfew starts at 23:00 and ends at 04:00.

The country is on the brink of a third wave of Covid-19 infections as the number of infections breach 5,000 cases a day.