VW and BMW head-on collision leaves five dead

Citizen reporter

This is the second fatal head-on accident reported on the N1 North in the past 48 hours.

Five people were killed in a head-on collision involving a VW and BMW sedan on the N1 North outside Makhado in Vhembe, Limpopo, on Thursday.

According to the Limpopo department of transport and community safety, the driver of the VW was overtaking when he collided with an oncoming vehicle.

Both drivers were killed instantly together with three passengers. A passenger who survived with serious injuries was taken to hospital in Makhado.

Reckless driving has been cited as a possible cause of the accident.

Transport and community safety MEC Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya shared his concern about reckless behaviour on the roads.

The MEC called on motorists to reduce speed and avoid overtaking unnecessarily.

“It is not acceptable that every day we wake up to the sad news of people killed by reckless drivers who have no regard for the law,” Lerule-Ramakhanya said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of those who lost their loved ones in these horrific crashes. We hope other drivers will learn from this and make sure they work together to reduce fatal accidents on our roads.”

On Wednesday, three people died and five others injured after two vehicles collided head on along the N1-28 north of Polokwane. Reckless driving was cited as the cause of the incident.

Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde