WATCH: Does this mean I fail? Learner driver crashes through brick wall

It was reportedly the learner's second lesson.

A learner driver crashed through the wall of a West Acres residence last week.

A learner driver gave a resident of West Acres, Nelspruit, the shock of his life when she crashed through his wall last Wednesday.

Les Hooper told Lowvelder he had just finished a cigarette when he heard a car revving outside his house.

The next thing he heard was a loud bang, followed by a car crashing through his garden wall. The car stopped only three metres from where he had been sitting.

“I just could not believe it. If I had still been sitting my legs would have been crushed by the rubble and debris,” Hooper said.

Watch the video below:

In a separate incident, a learner driver crashed into a fence during a driving lesson on Rosemary Drive in Brindhaven, KwaZulu-Natal, in September last year.

According to Arrive Alive, Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) was contacted by a passer by who witnessed the accident. The instructor and student did not sustain any injuries.

“The instructor claimed that his student failed to straighten the vehicle after exiting a stop street and collided into the fence before he could engage the brake on his side of the truck,” Rusa said.

Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde

