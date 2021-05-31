Walter Sisulu University student falls to his death

News24 Wire

The student was pronounced dead on site. The police were called to the scene and are investigating the matter.

Police are investigating the death of a Walter Sisulu University (WSU) student who died after falling from a student residence in Mthatha over the weekend.

The incident took place at around 21:00 on Saturday, said police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana.

WSU spokesperson Yonela Tukwayo said the student fell from the fifth floor of the residence he lived in. The third-year student died on the scene.

“I can confirm that we had a tragic accident in which a third-year Bachelor of Education male student fell from the fifth floor of his residence at the Nelson Mandela Drive site, our Mthatha campus,” said Tukwayo.

Kinana confirmed an inquest case had been opened for investigation.

“The family of the student has been notified of the passing of their child,” Tukwayo added.