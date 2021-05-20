‘Izinyoka’ get you illegally connected for R2k

For a once-off fee of R1 000 or less, or for as much as R2 000, informal communities with no electricity can get connected to street lights and transformers to bring power to their shacks.
Read full story on North Coast Courier
Penny Fourie
'We know it is illegal, but we will continue to connect electricity illegally because we also need it,' said a elderly shack dweller at Sheffield.
