Local News
Local News | South Africa
Penny Fourie
1 minute read
20 May 2021
12:56 pm

‘Izinyoka’ get you illegally connected for R2k

Penny Fourie

'We know it is illegal, but we will continue to connect electricity illegally because we also need it,' said a elderly shack dweller at Sheffield.

Webs of uncovered cables running on the ground were also seen among the illegal shacks going up on the vacant municpal land along the P445 (the extension of Ballito Drive) bordering Shaka's Head and Caledon Estate.

For a once-off fee of R1 000 or less, or for as much as R2 000, informal communities with no electricity can get connected to street lights and transformers to bring power to their shacks.

Read full story on North Coast Courier 

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

NEWS

Eskom concerned at number of attacks on employees by izinyoka
2 weeks ago
2 weeks ago


RELATED ARTICLES

NEWS

Eskom concerned at number of attacks on employees by izinyoka
2 weeks ago
2 weeks ago