Kim Croeser: What we know so far about her disappearance 

Relief was palpable when a woman who went missing on Sunday morning while cycling at Rietvlei Zoo Farm was found on Monday afternoon.

The events that led to 47-year-old Kim Croeser’s disappearance were however “strange”, investigating officer Detective Captain Delia Marcovich told The Citizen on Tuesday morning.

Croeser was said to be found with minor injuries and in a confused state. When asked how she was, Marcovich said she would check in with the family to get an update on her condition.

Marcovich said investigations into what led to Croeser’s disappearance were ongoing.

Croeser was found by Rietvlei security monitors on one of the trails leading to the main entrance of the zoo and treated by paramedics for dehydration and scratches.

According to a statement posted by Fox Tactical Security, it was thought that Croeser went for a walk, slipped on rocks, hit her head and fell unconscious.

The timeline

At 9.30am on Sunday morning Croeser drove her white Renault to the Rietvlei Zoo Farm on Swartkoppies Road.

A Rietvlei Zoo Farm employee, Senzo Nyandeni, told Comaro Chronicle that Croeser came with her bike and rode it, before returning to her car.

She disappeared, leaving her bicycle, two cellphones and car keys, and not seen again until Monday afternoon.

A massive search effort ensued on Sunday and Monday, complete with drones supplied by AfriForum Alberton, SAPS K9 search and rescue dogs, Fox Tactical members, Rietvlei Zoo Farm security, various community policing forums, Fidelity and Gridhawk security.

Additional reporting by by Vhahangwele Nemakonde