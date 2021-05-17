Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
Premium Journalist
3 minute read
17 May 2021
8:12 pm
Local News
Local News | Premium

Gauteng NGOs fear for the poor as state stalls on funding

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni

Staff salaries, fuel costs, food and municipal services are among some of the bills running late at Gauteng NPOs. 

Picture: EPA-EFE/Kim Ludbrook
Non-profit organisations (NPOs) have blamed the Gauteng department of social development for the suffering of hundreds of welfare recipients because of delayed services caused by months of late payments by the department. According to the Gauteng Welfare Social Services Development Forum chairperson, Bishop Les Sanrabia, old-age homes and other institutions had to close or curtail programmes while others who have applied for funding have not been registered as a result of delayed funding and correspondence by the Gauteng government. "There are projects that are still awaiting their fourth tranche dating to the last financial year. Many of the organisations have...

Read more on these topics