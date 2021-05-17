Missing woman’s car found parked at Rietvlei Zoo Farm

Citizen reporter

A search has been launched for Kim Croeser who went cycling.

South Africans have again taken to social media in search of missing Kim Croeser who has been reported missing.

According to Captain Nokulunga Dube, 47-year-old Croeser went missing on Sunday at about 9.30am after going cycling at Rietvlei Zoo Farm.

She was last seen wearing a blue cycling jacket, black cycling pants and white tekkies, said Captain Dube in a statement on Monday.

The vehicle she was driving was found parked at Rietvlei Zoo Swaartkoppies Road.

According to Rievlei Zoo Farm employee, Senzo Nyandeni, who spoke to the Comaro Chronicle, Croeser came with her bike, rode and went back to her car where she left the bike, two phones – one of them was off – and the car keys. No one saw what happened after.

A search has been launched in the area.

The police have called on South Africans to report missing persons as soon as possible.

“There is no waiting period to report a missing person,” said the police.

When reporting a missing person, loved ones have been urged to provide as much information as possible when reporting the case at their local police station.

“Provide latest photograph of the missing person and keep the investigating officer updated on any developments,” said the police.

Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde