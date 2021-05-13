News
Half-naked Centurion man flees from robbers

This is the 19th incident in the past eight months.

The large gang of robbers that has been hijacking and robbing unsuspecting motorists on the R513 road to Damdoryn, hit again on Friday when they overpowered two men and held them at knifepoint before robbing them.

