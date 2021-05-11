News
Candyce Krishna
11 May 2021
‘Pastor’ uses church’s sandwich drive to scam community

He has allegedly been asking business owners and residents to support his alleged fundraising drive.

An alleged conman, posing as a pastor and a licensing and firearms officer, is working his way through Durban North; asking business owners and residents to support his alleged fundraising drive.

Read full story on Northglen News 

 