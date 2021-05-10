Magashule’s days are numbered, says analyst
Izak du Plessis
Magashule has dominated domestic news headlines lately because of his refusal to voluntarily step down while corruption charges levelled against him – related to the multi-billion rand Free State asbestos project – are dealt with.
ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule at Luthuli House on 13 February 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. After the ANC NEC recalled President Jacob Zuma, ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule briefed media at ANC headquarters Luthuli House on the outcomes of Monday's special ANC NEC meeting. (Photo by Gallo Images / Sowetan / Thulani Mbele)
Read the full story on Rekord