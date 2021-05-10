Government funds affordable internet for townships

Reitumetse Mahope

Walker said this would improve access to critical services like home-schooling to a larger proportion of the South African population.

The government has funded the development of affordable internet solutions for townships, promising high-speed and deployment of broadband infrastructure in areas that were previously deemed unfeasible.

The Technology Innovation Agency (TIA), an entity of the science and innovation department, funded the company FibrePoynt (Pty) Ltd, which is developing the internet/wireless communication system that could also be supplementary to fibre to the home (FTTH) underground, or overhead cable technology.

