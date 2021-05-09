Metrobus strike to continue, services still suspended

Citizen reporter

Metrobus has asked commuters to make alternative arrangements for the coming week.

Metrobus has warned Johannesburg residents that it will not be resuming services this coming week as industrial action drags on.

Members of the Democratic Municipal and Allied Workers Union of South Africa (Demawusa) embarked on a strike last week.

According to Metrobus, while 98.6% of employees have reported for duty services cannot be resumed due to “threats of violence”.

“This is also in view of the unfortunate history of violence that has marred industrial action at Metrobus in the past leading to the unfortunate loss of life and injury,” it said in a statement.

“Although only a handful of employees are withholding their labour in support of the strike, the nature of our operations are such that normal operations cannot resume without exposing employees to danger.”

Metrobus asked commuters to make alternative arrangements for the coming week, starting 10 May 2021.

Metrobus spokesperson Goodwill Shivuri previously said Demawusa has 28 grievances, but the union is not recognised by the bargaining council, which makes their cases harder to be heard.

“There are processes that need to happen. There are already discussions being held for salary increases. One of their demands includes an R150 daily transport allowance for each employee, some of it is unreasonable.”

On Friday, the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) said it supports the Demawusa strike.

“These are frontline workers who risked their own health to provide safe transit to working-class society during a pandemic. The SA Local Government Association is being egged on by Treasury to impose a real wage cut on all municipal workers, including these drivers. This is no way to reward the much higher risk they face, because at the same time Treasury is cutting corporate taxes and gifting yet more billions to subsidise passengers of elite transport…

“In this context of insufficient state subsidies to working-class transport, the strike is regrettable but necessary.”