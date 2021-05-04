‘Drunk’ KZN man rescued after falling off cliff

Citizen reporter

'It was established that the man was consuming alcohol last night when he slipped while walking on an embankment above the cliff.'

A 58-year-old man who fell off a cliff was rescued this morning after he was trapped halfway down a cliff for more than 12 hours in Ezindlovini in Oakford, KwaZulu-Natal.

According to the Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa), they received a call from a member of the community in the morning requesting assistance for the man after they heard him calling out for help.

In a statement Rusa, said the man was allegedly drunk as he had been drinking the night before.

“It was established that the man was consuming alcohol last night when he slipped while walking on an embankment above the cliff,” Rusa said.

Rusa said the man estimated the time to have been at 11pm when the incident occurred.

“Reaction officers and medics proceeded to the location and on arrival spoke to the male who could only be heard as he was blocked by vegetation,” Rusa said.

The man explained that he was injured and was stuck in a bush on the face of the cliff.

“Rescue technicians from the SAPS K9 Search & Rescue Unit and Emer-G-Med arrived on scene and were in the process of abseiling down the cliff when the elderly male managed to free himself and slid down to a stream at the base of the cliff,” Rusa added.

The man was then assisted by members of the community. He did not suffer any serious injuries but was transported to hospital by ambulance.

