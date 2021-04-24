Cottage at Kruger Park’s Satara rest camp burns down 

Nica Richards

A fire thought to be caused by lightning burnt down a cottage in the Satara rest camp of the Kruger National Park (KNP) on Friday night.

The guests occupying cottage D76 were not close to their accommodation facility at the time of the fire, which was said to have been quickly brought under control.

However, the guests did have a chronic condition, and their medication was destroyed in the fire.

SANParks confirms that there is a fire in cottage D76 in Satara rest camp. Completely burnt down. All lives are safe. It seems the fire was caused by lightning. The guests were not close to the unit at the time. The fire is under control. /… — Kruger National Park (@SANParksKNP) April 23, 2021

The park said Satara’s camp manager arranged for the guests to depart after the fire, and that camp staff and rangers were there to assist.

No other units were affected.