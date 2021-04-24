Local News
Nica Richards
Cottage at Kruger Park’s Satara rest camp burns down 

Nica Richards

Satara’s camp manager arranged for the guests to depart after the fire, and camp staff and rangers were there to assist. 

Satara rest camp. Photo: Facebook/Made in Africa Tours & Safaris

A fire thought to be caused by lightning burnt down a cottage in the Satara rest camp of the Kruger National Park (KNP) on Friday night. 

The guests occupying cottage D76 were not close to their accommodation facility at the time of the fire, which was said to have been quickly brought under control. 

However, the guests did have a chronic condition, and their medication was destroyed in the fire. 

The park said Satara’s camp manager arranged for the guests to depart after the fire, and that camp staff and rangers were there to assist. 

No other units were affected. 