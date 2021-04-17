Great White shark may have eaten missing surfer, says family

News24 Wires

Teeth marks found on his washed up bodyboard were confirmed to be that of a 'very large Great White shark'.

The family of the East London surfer, who disappeared while body boarding on Tuesday, believe he was eaten by a Great White shark.

Robert Frauenstein was last seen at Chintsa East Beach, outside East London, at 11:00 on Tuesday. His bright yellow and pink body board was found washed up on the beach on Wednesday.

The board had teeth marks on it, which is believed to be from a shark. On Thursday, Eastern Cape police said the search was continuing, and was scheduled to resume on Friday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Sibongile Soci said the SAPS Search and Rescue Unit, together with the SAPS K9 unit, would widen the search inland as the sea search had not yielded anything.

Frauenstein was scheduled to marry Jana Karma Hiles next month.

‘Teeth marks’ in an emotional statement on social media, Kerry Hiles, Jana Karma’s sister, said the family believe he was taken by a shark.

“The teeth marks in his bodyboard are confirmed as that of a very large Great White shark, possibly the same shark spotted from the air earlier in the week,” said Hiles.

“We take comfort in the fact that Robert was doing what he loved and that his untimely demise would have been as swift, painless and without struggle as anyone could hope for.

“I ask that you keep Rob’s mother, Stephanie, and brother, Ed, in your thoughts, and especially my sister, Jana Karma Hiles, to whom Robert would have been wed next month.