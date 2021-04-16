Local News
Nica Richards
Premium Journalist
16 Apr 2021
Cause of fire at Charlotte Maxeke hospital not yet known

No casualties were reported after the fire broke out earlier on Friday morning, and hospital services were unaffected.

Gauteng Department of Health unveils Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Hospital's (CMJAH) ICU ward, 2 July 2030, 29 bedded ICU ward fitted with modern equipment. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

A fire that broke out in the special dispensary stores of Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital in Johannesburg on Friday has been contained, the Gauteng Department of Health has assured. 

No casualties were reported after the fire broke out earlier on Friday morning, and hospital services were unaffected.

Firefighters are currently on site, and all staff in areas near the fire were promptly evacuated.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated. 

Although there was no loss of life, valuable personal protective equipment and medical equipment has been lost. The dispensary stored items such as gloves and catheters. 

Updates to follow as more information is made available.