Cause of fire at Charlotte Maxeke hospital not yet known

No casualties were reported after the fire broke out earlier on Friday morning, and hospital services were unaffected.

A fire that broke out in the special dispensary stores of Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital in Johannesburg on Friday has been contained, the Gauteng Department of Health has assured.

Firefighters are currently on site, and all staff in areas near the fire were promptly evacuated.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

Although there was no loss of life, valuable personal protective equipment and medical equipment has been lost. The dispensary stored items such as gloves and catheters.

