Nica Richards
15 Apr 2021
10:44 am

Police ‘operation’ causes major traffic jam on N17 east

Motorists approaching Carnival City are urged to turn off on Rondebult road and use Kingfisher Road through Sunward Park. 

Photo for illustration: iStock

A police operation on the N17 highway heading towards Brakpan in the East Rand is causing delays of at least an hour for motorists. 

Ekurhuleni metro police department (EMPD) media liaison Lerato Monyane told The Citizen that “an operation” was taking place and arranged by the Saps. 

The operation was said to involve the EMPD, SAPS and Johannesburg traffic police. 

Traffic on N17

SAPS, EMPD and Joburg traffic police gathered on the N17 for an ‘operation’. Photo: Supplied

N17 traffic jam

Photo: Supplied

However, Monyane could not give more details, because she said it was not being coordinated by the EMPD. 

Gauteng police spokesperson Mathapelo Peters was not available for comment by the time of publication. 

N17 traffic jam

Photo: Supplied

Motorists approaching Carnival City are urged to turn off on Rondebult Road and use Kingfisher Road through Sunward Park. 