Police ‘operation’ causes major traffic jam on N17 east

Nica Richards

Motorists approaching Carnival City are urged to turn off on Rondebult road and use Kingfisher Road through Sunward Park.

A police operation on the N17 highway heading towards Brakpan in the East Rand is causing delays of at least an hour for motorists.

Heading towards Brakpan expect more than an hour delay on the N17 East approaching Carnival City – rather get off Rondebult road and use Kingfisher through Sunward Park #EkurhuleniTraffic — EWN Traffic (@EWNTraffic) April 15, 2021

#JHBTraffic Congestion: N17 eastbound between Rondebult Rd and Heidelberg Rd, ave speed 5km/h (42min delays) @_ArriveAlive — Netstar Traffic (@netstartraffic) April 15, 2021

Ekurhuleni metro police department (EMPD) media liaison Lerato Monyane told The Citizen that “an operation” was taking place and arranged by the Saps.

The operation was said to involve the EMPD, SAPS and Johannesburg traffic police.

However, Monyane could not give more details, because she said it was not being coordinated by the EMPD.

If u from Jozi to MP avoid N17 pic.twitter.com/FMQYGJctQx — Tukie_Mhlongo (@MhlongoTukie) April 15, 2021

Gauteng police spokesperson Mathapelo Peters was not available for comment by the time of publication.

