10 Apr 2021
5:23 am
Local News
Local News

Beware of ‘Spike Gang’ in Tshwane

Criminals use spikes, other sharp objects on roads to puncture tyres, rob motorists who stop.

Picture: Tshwane Metro Police Department
  The “Spike Gang”, which puts spikes in road surfaces to puncture tyres and force motorists to stop so they can rob them, has returned to terrorise Tshwane residents. Group Against Crime (GAC) founder Juan du Plessis said he is aware of eight spiking incidents reported in Pretoria and Brits in five days. The devices used include metal spikes, nails and other sharp objects attached to poles or strips that are placed on the road to puncture tyres. Du Plessis said in the most recent incident, on Wednesday night, taxi passengers were targeted and robbed along the N4 road between...

