Broken East Rand street lights lead to surge in crime rate

Local News 4 hours ago

According to concerned residents who reported the faults to the City of Ekurhuleni, the streetlights in the area have not been working since November 2020.

Reitumetse Makwea
06 Apr 2021
05:10:46 AM
Broken East Rand street lights lead to surge in crime rate

Picture: iStock

Residents of Primrose Hill in Germiston fear for their safety as more than 200 street lights are reported to be dysfunctional, leading to a perceived increase in theft, burglary, hijackings and poisoning of pets. According to concerned residents who reported the faults to the City of Ekurhuleni on numerous occasions, the streetlights in the area have not been working since November 2020. “It started in October last year,” said a resident. “We reported it and then it died down for some time but after a while, in November, it started again and since then we haven’t heard anything from the...

