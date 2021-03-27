Waste collection delayed in Tshwane due to service contract dispute

Customers in the capital, Tshwane, have had their waste collection services disrupted since Friday.

Local councillor Marnette Sutherland said the disruption is caused by a dispute between the city and waste management service contractors working for the city. The protest action was held in the Pretoria CBD, yesterday.

“The city’s waste collection services were not running in various parts of the City, due to supposedly this protest action. It is expected that there would be disruptions in the normal running of our waste collection operations, which will leave various parts of the city with a delay in the collection of waste.”

The City of Tshwane said in a statement late on Friday that due to this there will be delays in waste collection hampered by the protest action.

“All bins that were uncollected on the scheduled day should be taken out for collection the next day.” They reassured residents that they are “actively” implementing a catch-up for waste collection for the most affected areas which include, region 1, 2,3, 4 and 6.

The city apologised for the inconvenience this has casued. The city has been grappling with polluted rivers and polluted borehole water.

Earlier this month, the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) started an investigation into several polluted rivers in Tshwane.

The commission held a one-day inquiry into allegations of continuous spilling of sludge and raw sewage into the Pienaars river and the Roodeplaat river from the metro’s Baviaanspoort wastewater treatment facility.

Buang Jones of SAHRC Gauteng office said it was to investigated other rivers that were flagged during the commission such as the Apies river and Hennops river and release a report after six months.

