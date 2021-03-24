 
 
Gauteng’s bubbling housing crisis

Local News

Based on the most recent General Household survey, 16.8% of households in SA’s metros are living informally, with limited access to water, sanitation and electricity.

Reitumetse Makwea
24 Mar 2021
05:11:38 AM
Gauteng’s bubbling housing crisis

Picture: Nigel Sibanda

As housing continues to be a major problem in Gauteng, the urban settlement development grant (USDG) and the Upgrading of Informal Settlements Programme (UISP) component have highlighted under-performing cities. According to the 2020-2021 state of human rights report released by the Gauteng Provincial Office of the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC), 25% of households in Gauteng informal settlements were earmarked for upgrading in 2019/20 but this did not happen. Yesterday, the commission’s Dalli Weyers released the Towards Ensuring the Right to Adequate Housing through the Upgrading of Informal Settlements report and said it focused specifically on the projects that...

