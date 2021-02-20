Local News 20.2.2021 10:29 am

Six perish in Eastern Cape house fire

News24 Wire
File image for illustration: iStock

A couple, their three children and a grandchild were found dead in the house after the fire was extinguished.

Six people were killed in a house fire in Mqanduli, the Eastern Cape, early on Friday.

Neighbours heard people inside the house screaming for help as it was engulfed in flames and called emergency services, according to a spokesperson for the King Sabata Dalindyebo Municipality.

Sonwabo Mampoza said the fire was so fierce, the flames completely engulfed the house.

Mampoza said when Mayor Nyaniso Nelani arrived at the scene after receiving the news, he found people gathering around in shock.

“Community members have tried their best to save the family from the burning house but none of the victims could be rescued at the time,” he added. “The municipality is deeply saddened by this tragic incident.”

Police spokesperson Colonel Sibongile Soci said an inquest was opened for investigation by Mqanduli police.

