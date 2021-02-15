Local News 15.2.2021 12:38 pm

Father and 8-year-old son swept away by river near Nkandla

News24 Wire
Father and 8-year-old son swept away by river near Nkandla

KwaZulu-Natal emergency responders are searching for two people who were swept away by the uThukela River. Picture Melanie Sander/Twitter

KwaZulu-Natal emergency responders are searching for two people who were swept away by the uThukela River.

KwaZulu-Natal Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Sipho Hlomuka said the 8-year-old child and elderly man, believed to be the father, were swept away by the uThukela River near Kranskop on Friday. The incident happened near a bridge that crosses into Nkandla.

“Disaster management teams have been deployed to the area to locate the victims. Raging currents of the river are making it difficult for the deployed search and rescue teams to commence with their efforts,” Hlomuka said.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are unclear and the search will resume on Monday.

Hlomuka has urged members of the community to allow the deployed rescue teams to handle the situation as water levels are dangerous and pose a danger to those “untrained to traverse the treacherous waters”.

In the northern parts of the province, heavy rains were continuing in the uMkhanyakude, King Cetshwayo and Zululand districts. No major incidents have been reported in these districts so far but a number of roads have been flooded as a result of the excessive rains.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
NSRI urges public to be extra vigilant following the fatal drownings over the weekend 8.2.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Ace Magashule back in court: More charges a possibility

matric Get your IEB matric results right here on The Citizen

Politics Malema and Zuma working together to stay in politics and out of jail

Rugby Kolisi paid his own way out of Western Province contract

Business News What employers need to consider when talking about vaccinating workers


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition