Suspected accidental electrocution leaves man dead in Roodepoort

Princess informal settlement has long been known as a hotspot for illegal connections in the City of Johannesburg.

These connections are believed to have claimed the life of an unknown man whose body was found in the open veld next to Dash Hardware on Albertina Sisulu Road in Princess, Roodepoort.

Captain Sonja Prinsloo, Roodepoort police spokesperson, stated that a call was attended to shortly after 12pm on Tuesday, 2 February.

Upon the police’s arrival at the open veld near Dash Hardware where the body was found, emergency services had already assessed the scene and discovered that the man had died before their arrival.

While the body showed no visible injuries or burns, the electrical cables surrounding his body have led to authorities believing that the man’s death was caused by accidental electrocution while attempting to connect electricity illegally.

Police, however, have opened an inquest docket to investigate the matter.

City Power personnel were on scene to turn off the main power and test the illegal connections to ensure that no power was running through them before they were removed.

West Suburbs Roodepoort Neighbourhood Watch (WSRNW) members were also on scene and assisted with the closure of the road until the Roodepoort Forensic Pathology Services was able to remove the body.

City Power acting CEO, Nancy Malukele extended her condolences to the family of the deceased, while the entity’s spokesperson, Isaac Mangena, warned residents in informal settlements of the dangers that illegal connections pose.

“Illegal connections not only cost the City millions in lost revenue, but they are a danger to the residents, especially children,” stated Mangena.

He continued to say that City Power will be intensifying cutting off illegal connections across the City and will be continuing their education drive regarding the dangers of vandalism and illegal connections.

Mangena further stated that a budget of approximately R28 million has been approved for the electrification of Princess informal settlement, and three others, during this financial year.

This article first appeared on Roodepoort Record and was republished with permission.

