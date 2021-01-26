Hawks re-arrest fugitive drug dealer from Secunda at OR Tambo

Okonkwo Kingsley Nwabuike (46), a Nigerian national who was arrested on drug trafficking charges in Secunda in 2017 and then fled, was re-arrested at OR Tambo International Airport by the Hawks.

His arrest followed information received from Interpol about the fugitive’s arrival in Johannesburg from Nigeria. The Hawks pounced on him shortly after his arrival last Thursday.

Nwabuike was initially arrested along with Cypriah Joshua Emeka (31) at Blouberg Street in Secunda during a search and seizure operation on 31 August 2017.

They were found in possession of crystal meth, Kat, and uncut rock drugs valued at R300 000. They were both released on bail.

Captain Dineo Sekgotodi, the spokesperson for the Hawks in Mpumalanga, said Emeka continued with his court appearances while Nwabuike failed to appear in court and skipped bail.

He fled to Nigeria and a warrant of arrest was issued against him. He was flagged and circulated as a wanted suspect.

Nwabuike appeared before the Secunda Magistrate’s Court on Friday, 22 January and the case was postponed to the 26 January for a formal bail application.

The provincial head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, Major-General Zodwa Mokoena applauded the team for the swift response and a collaborative working relationship between the local police and Interpol which led to this arrest.

This article was republished from the Ridge Times, with permission.

