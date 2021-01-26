Local News 26.1.2021 08:06 am

Covid-19 recoveries on the rise in Joburg’s northern suburbs

Rosebank Killarney Gazette
As of 24 January, region B recorded 317 new recoveries and 49 new cases of Covid-19.

The Gauteng Department of Health has confirmed that Covid-19 recoveries continue to outweigh the number of new daily cases in Johannesburg’s northern suburbs.

This brings the region to a total of 18 213 recoveries, 19 396 cases, and 220 cumulative deaths.

 

Region B includes the suburbs of Randburg, Rosebank, Emmarentia, Greenside, Melville, Mayfair, Northcliff, Parktown, and Parktown North.

Also in the northern suburbs, region E recorded 427 new recoveries and 52 new Covid-19 cases.

This amounts to a total of 23 388 recoveries, 25 257 cases, and 307 deaths in the region.

Region E includes the suburbs of Alexandra, Wynberg, Sandton, Orange Grove, and Houghton.

The City of Johannesburg has confirmed a total of 151 529 cases and 141 288 recoveries, while 2 438 people have lost their lives to the novel virus.

This article was republished from the Rosebank Killarney Gazette, with permission.

