Local News 23.1.2021 09:35 am

Booysens fire destroys 400 shacks, leaves 2,000 displaced (video)

Citizen reporter
Booysens fire destroys 400 shacks, leaves 2,000 displaced (video)

Shack fire in Booysens destroys 400 shacks. Picture: Screengrab

The Gift of the Givers Johannesburg said they do expect families to move rapidly to secure their “land” and start rebuilding.

The Gift of the Givers Johannesburg was on sight on Friday night, at a fire in a Booysens informal settlement that destroyed 400 shacks, displacing 2,000 people.

Gift of the Givers founder, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman said that their project manager Emily Thomas was on-site till 11pm assisting local authorities such as the disaster management, Metro police and the ward councillors.

“Disaster management was efficient in putting out the blaze, cause unknown, and were successful in finding shelter for women and children. Fortunately, there were no fatalities in the four hundred shack destruction displacing 2000 people.”

He said they do expect families to move rapidly to secure their “land” and start rebuilding.  Spokesperson for the Metro Police Superintendent Wayne Minnaar said the fire started within the formal settlement.

“The shacks caught on fire, the cause of the fire will be investigated.”

ALSO READ: Separate fires destroy 300 shacks in Joburg

In a separate incident in Wynberg, Johannesburg an appliance warehouse caught on fire was destroyed during a blaze, which took firefighters close to two hours to extinguish.

Johannesburg emergency services spokesperson Nana Kgiba said they arrived at the scene, everybody had been evacuated from the premises.

Safety officers will be back on Saturday to determine the cause of the fire.

The Gift of the Givers will be in the area on Saturday to provide hot meals, food donations, clothing, stationery and school uniforms will follow.

For those who want to make their contributions can contact Gift of the Givers toll-free number 0800786911.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Father mourns the passing of his child in a shack fire 4.9.2020
Mamelodi clinic ‘refuses’ to treat severely burnt boy due to Covid-19 patients being ‘prioritised’ 29.7.2020
Durban fire leaves 150 people homeless and one dead 16.6.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Booze ban: Illegal sales under the table as outlets fight for survival

Business News MTI Bitcoin ‘trading’ scheme leads to wine, antidepressants and tears

Crime MULTIMEDIA: Shootout between alleged CIT robbers, cops in Katlehong leaves four dead

Protests Total blackout at SABC today as union workers down tools

General Jackson Mthembu’s doctor died in Netcare helicopter crash – Mkhize


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition