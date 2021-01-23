Local News 23.1.2021 07:41 am

Separate fires destroy 300 shacks in Joburg

News24 wire
Separate fires destroy 300 shacks in Joburg

The New World Industries factory and warehouse in Wynberg caught on fire. Picture: Twitter @NduduzoNxumalo

In a separate fire in Wynberg, an appliance warehouse was destroyed during a blaze, which took firefighters close to two hours to extinguish.

Separate fires on Friday destroyed 300 shacks and an appliance warehouse in Booysens, south of Johannesburg, and Wynberg respectively.

Johannesburg emergency services spokesperson Nana Kgiba said firefighters had managed to contain the blaze in Booysens.

“Fortunately, there were no fatalities. One person was treated for smoke inhalation, but refused to be taken to the hospital,” said Kgiba.

Firefighters were still on the scene on Friday evening, working hard to put out the fire completely.

Kgiba said, once it was done, preliminary investigations would begin to determine the cause of the fire.

Meanwhile, in Wynberg, an appliance warehouse was destroyed during a blaze, which took firefighters close to two hours to extinguish.

“When they got to the scene, everybody had been evacuated from the premises. Safety officers will be back on Saturday to determine the cause of the fire,” said Kgiba.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Joburg officially takes over as Gauteng Covid-19 hotspot 20.1.2021
Father mourns the passing of his child in a shack fire 4.9.2020
Cops launch investigation after fire breakout kills three people in Alexandra 27.8.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Booze ban: Illegal sales under the table as outlets fight for survival

Business News MTI Bitcoin ‘trading’ scheme leads to wine, antidepressants and tears

Crime MULTIMEDIA: Shootout between alleged CIT robbers, cops in Katlehong leaves four dead

Protests Total blackout at SABC today as union workers down tools

General Jackson Mthembu’s doctor died in Netcare helicopter crash – Mkhize


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition