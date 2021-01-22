Local News 22.1.2021 07:24 pm

Traditional healer’s bones predicts 2021 another tough year for SA

Stephen Selaluke
Traditional Healer, The Great Gobela Nkomoye 'sGanga throws the bones to predict the result of the Rugby World Cup final in Japan between the Springboks and England in Daveyton, 31 October 2019. Picture: Neil McCartney

He said we should expect an ‘even deadlier’ third wave to hit the country that will last until the end of winter.

A local traditional healer has predicted another tough year ahead for South Africans.

Traditional healer from Mamelodi east ext 4, Solly “Baba Mahlasela” Mathebula made the prediction after throwing his bones to see what 2021 holds for the whole nation and Mamelodi residents.

He predicted the local government elections would be postponed because of the Covid-19.

“The virus is here to stay and 2021 will not be much different than last year,” Baba Mathebula said.

Mathebula said we should expect an “even deadlier” third wave to hit the country that will last until the end of winter.

He advised residents to stick to the rules and regulations of Covid-19.

He further said health workers were at risk and more people could die at hospitals because of staff shortages at those hospitals.

Turning to politics, he said the ANC will be divided into two.

“We will see a lot ANC elderly members arrested in connection with corruption,” he said.

He added that Mamelodi residents will experience more protests because of service delivery.

Turning to the taxi industry, Baba Mathebula said taxi violence will continue in Mamelodi and many victims will be passengers.

“The violence will be caused by two taxi organisations that are not prepared to work with each other, and there will be a lot of shootings.”

Another revelation from his bones was that the fight in the taxi industry would be over access to routes.

Traditional healer Solly “Baba Mahlasela” Mathebula from Mamelodi – Picture: Rekord East

He further said the bones told him that they will be hostel violence this year in Mamelodi.

“Crime would also rise in Mamelodi because a lot of people have lost their jobs and the youth are unemployed,” he said.

He added that in sports there is good news for Mamelodi Sundowns fans. Sundowns were expected to win the league again and, together with Orlando Pirates, will go as far as the knockout stages in the African Cup.

He said the Blue Bulls were expected to win the rugby league.

Mathebula added that learners will go back to school again, but it’s going to be the same as last year due to the virus.

More celebrities will die this year of which one would be from Mamelodi.

“As a nation we need to pray for the virus to go away and we must always consult our ancestors.”

He said the nation needs to pray for President Ramaphosa to give him strength.

Mathebula concluded by encouraging everyone to keep wearing their masks at all times, maintaining social distancing, continue drinking hot water and most importantly stay at home.

This article first appeared on Rekord and was republished with permission.

