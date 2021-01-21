Local News 21.1.2021 10:35 am

Heavy rain forces Free State labour department offices to close 

Citizen reporter
Recent rains wreaked havoc in the Free State. Picture: Free State Agriculture

Water leaks into the Laboria House building were deemed a safety risk, after an assessment done by occupational health and safety inspectors. 

Recent heavy rains have forced the department of employment and labour’s Free State offices to close temporarily. 

In a statement issued on Thursday, the department said water leaks into the Laboria House building were deemed a safety risk, after an assessment done by occupational health and safety inspectors. 

The water leaks were said to be affecting electrical cables, which posed a structural damage, fire and electrocution risk. 

Provincial spokesperson Cebisa Siyobi said alternative plans were being made to accommodate employees, with the help of the Free State’s public works department. 

 “In the meantime, provincial office employees will continue to work remotely until the building has been rendered safe for occupation,” Siyobi said.

The Bloemfontein Labour Centre is still open, as it operates from a separate building, and will continue to serve citizens while provincial office employees work remotely, Siyobi said. 

The closing of Laboria House is not expected to affect service delivery, Siyobi assured.

Compiled by Nica Richards

