Massive black mamba found in KZN home

A 2.7 meter-long black mamba was found in a home in Verulam on Sunday afternoon.

One of the fearless residents ended up assisting local snake expert Jason Arnold in safely catching the snake.

Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) received three calls on Saturday afternoon after the snake was spotted inside the home.

When Rusa arrived at the home, they found the snake in the bedroom.

ALSO READ: WATCH: ‘Snake Man’ Jason Arnold removes black mamba from couch

Not wanting to cause more harm than good, Rusa then roped in Arnold, who swooped in to retrieve the beast.

Rusa confirmed the snake was relocated without injury.

Compiled by Nica Richards.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.