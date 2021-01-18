Local News 18.1.2021 01:39 pm

Massive black mamba found in KZN home

Citizen reporter
Local snake expert Jason Arnold with a brave resident who assisted in removing a 2.7 metre long black mamba. Photo: Rusa/Facebook

KZN snake whisperer Jason Arnold saved the snake without causing injury to it, much to the relief of the family who found a new slippery friend in their bedroom on Sunday.

A 2.7 meter-long black mamba was found in a home in Verulam on Sunday afternoon.

One of the fearless residents ended up assisting local snake expert Jason Arnold in safely catching the snake. 

Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) received three calls on Saturday afternoon after the snake was spotted inside the home. 

The black mamba being escorted out of the bedroom of a home in Verulam, KZN. Image: Rusa/Facebook

When Rusa arrived at the home, they found the snake in the bedroom. 

Not wanting to cause more harm than good, Rusa then roped in Arnold, who swooped in to retrieve the beast. 

Rusa confirmed the snake was relocated without injury. 

Compiled by Nica Richards. 

