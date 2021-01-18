Local News 18.1.2021 02:21 pm

Dawncrest pensioner attacked by dogs

Citizen Reporter
Dawncrest pensioner attacked by dogs

File image for illustration: iStock

The dogs attacked the pensioner when he got out of his care to fetch his mail.

A 79-year-old man was attacked by three dogs while attempting to retrieve his mail from cluster post boxes on Wren Way in Dawncrest on Monday morning.

Shortly after exiting his vehicle, the elderly man was attacked by two pit bulls and a boerboel that managed to get out of a property a few meters away.

A passer-by who came to the pensioners’ aid threw bricks at the dogs to end the attack.

Several onlookers contacted Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) requesting assistance for the elderly man who was lying on the ground bleeding profusely from his injuries.

ALSO READ: Five-year-old girl mauled to death by pit bulls in Mpumalanga

The extremely injured male was treated for several penetrating wounds before being transported to a medical facility for further care.

The owner of the dogs arrived on the scene and could not confirm how his pets exited his property that was surrounded by a boundary wall.

This attack follows an attack of 64-year-old Port Elizabeth woman Belinda Joker, who died on the scene at her home in Morningside at around 21:30 after she was attacked by her own pit bull last year October.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Massive black mamba found in KZN home 18.1.2021
KZN to work on Covid-19 vaccination sites as it prepares for arrival of vaccines – Zikalala 18.1.2021
Late Numsa KZN chair’s ‘tongue was as sharp as his agile mind’ 15.1.2021


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News ATMs: 70% will have to close under current regulations to sanitise

Business News Class action suit shows banks sell repossessed houses for cents in the rand

Environment IN PICS: Toxic Red Tide sees mass lobster, crayfish strandings in Elands Bay 

Load Shedding Eskom working on shortening load shedding in Joburg to 2 hours

Treatment News Journalist recounts Covid-19 nightmare after having to go into ICU


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition