Dawncrest pensioner attacked by dogs

A 79-year-old man was attacked by three dogs while attempting to retrieve his mail from cluster post boxes on Wren Way in Dawncrest on Monday morning.

Shortly after exiting his vehicle, the elderly man was attacked by two pit bulls and a boerboel that managed to get out of a property a few meters away.

A passer-by who came to the pensioners’ aid threw bricks at the dogs to end the attack.

Several onlookers contacted Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) requesting assistance for the elderly man who was lying on the ground bleeding profusely from his injuries.

The extremely injured male was treated for several penetrating wounds before being transported to a medical facility for further care.

The owner of the dogs arrived on the scene and could not confirm how his pets exited his property that was surrounded by a boundary wall.

This attack follows an attack of 64-year-old Port Elizabeth woman Belinda Joker, who died on the scene at her home in Morningside at around 21:30 after she was attacked by her own pit bull last year October.

