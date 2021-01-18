Tributes pour in for legendary Roodepoort wrestler, Danie Voges

The Roodepoort wrestling community is mourning the loss of one of the greats of the sport.

Only 5 months after the passing of his life-long friend Danie Brits, Danie Voges has also passed away.

Voges has been described as a giant of a man – both in stature and character.

Voges, sometimes known as The Hulk, grew up in the suburb of Jan Hofmeyer, west of Johannesburg, and matriculated from Hoërskool Helpmekaar.

He was awarded Springbok colours for amateur wresting 12 times and Voges and Brits were known as The Fighting Springboks in professional wrestling circles.

Kobus Ananzi Erasmus recalls one of his favourite childhood memories: “I was about 11 years old and went to the Portuguese Hall to watch him wrestling against Giant Warrior. When he came out, you knew it was the main fights. No one can learn how to be the star of the main fight – you are born that way. Danie Voges was the star of the South African professional wrestling world!”

Steve Eden is another wrestler whose life was shaped by Voges.

“At the age of 5, I walked into the Rutier amateur wrestling club and met two legends, Danie Brits and Danie Voges. They coached me and lay the foundation for my wrestling career. We can only hope that we can make them proud by following in their footsteps,” he says.

Ananzi continued his tribute to Voges: “Rest in peace, Danie. You were not just a member of the family, but you were my mentor in this business and my best friend. As a family, we all earnt form you to never give up and to always be strong. We will miss you, especially your silly personality, naughtiness, and fighting spirit. Your seat is empty, we will miss you terribly.”

